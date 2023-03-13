UrduPoint.com

Bali's Governor Suggests Canceling Issuing Visas On Arrival For Russians, Ukrainians

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Bali's Governor Suggests Canceling Issuing Visas on Arrival for Russians, Ukrainians

Wayan Koster, the governor of Indonesia's island province Bali, suggested abolishing visa issuance on arrival for citizens of Russia and Ukraine due to the numerous violations of the Indonesian law, Indonesian media outlet SINDOnews reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Wayan Koster, the governor of Indonesia's island province Bali, suggested abolishing visa issuance on arrival for citizens of Russia and Ukraine due to the numerous violations of the Indonesian law, Indonesian media outlet SINDOnews reported.

During a press conference in the capital of Bali on Sunday evening, the governor told the journalists that he sent a letter to the country's minister of law and human rights asking to cancel visas on arrival for the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, the media reported.

"I have sent a letter (to the minister of law and human rights) asking to stop issuing visas on arrival to citizens of Russia and Ukraine, who want to visit Bali," the province's governor said, as quoted by the media.

He said that many tourists from Russia and Ukraine start a business illegally or engage in other kinds of illicit activities upon their arrival to Bali, adding that some of them open motorcycle and moped renting companies, or work as surf instructors and photographers.

It should be noted that under Indonesian law, only nationals are allowed to work and start a business in the country.

The governor added that the number of Russians and Ukrainians coming to Bali has increased since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and expressed his hope that the minister of law and human rights would immediately issue a document canceling the practice of issuing visas on arrival for Russian and Ukrainian citizens, the media reported.

Visas on arrival allow nationals from 86 countries to enter Indonesia without applying for visa before the travel and stay in the country for up to 60 days. From January till the second week of March, about 22 foreign citizens were sanctioned for immigration regulations violations in Bali, of whom five persons are Russians, which makes them the group with the highest violation rate.

Related Topics

Governor Business Ukraine Russia Visit Indonesia January March Visa Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

25 minutes ago
 4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

55 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Ma ..

UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Marble Sculptures to Greece

14 minutes ago
 Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity f ..

Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity for new athletes

14 minutes ago
 PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.