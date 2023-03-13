Wayan Koster, the governor of Indonesia's island province Bali, suggested abolishing visa issuance on arrival for citizens of Russia and Ukraine due to the numerous violations of the Indonesian law, Indonesian media outlet SINDOnews reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Wayan Koster, the governor of Indonesia's island province Bali, suggested abolishing visa issuance on arrival for citizens of Russia and Ukraine due to the numerous violations of the Indonesian law, Indonesian media outlet SINDOnews reported.

During a press conference in the capital of Bali on Sunday evening, the governor told the journalists that he sent a letter to the country's minister of law and human rights asking to cancel visas on arrival for the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, the media reported.

"I have sent a letter (to the minister of law and human rights) asking to stop issuing visas on arrival to citizens of Russia and Ukraine, who want to visit Bali," the province's governor said, as quoted by the media.

He said that many tourists from Russia and Ukraine start a business illegally or engage in other kinds of illicit activities upon their arrival to Bali, adding that some of them open motorcycle and moped renting companies, or work as surf instructors and photographers.

It should be noted that under Indonesian law, only nationals are allowed to work and start a business in the country.

The governor added that the number of Russians and Ukrainians coming to Bali has increased since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and expressed his hope that the minister of law and human rights would immediately issue a document canceling the practice of issuing visas on arrival for Russian and Ukrainian citizens, the media reported.

Visas on arrival allow nationals from 86 countries to enter Indonesia without applying for visa before the travel and stay in the country for up to 60 days. From January till the second week of March, about 22 foreign citizens were sanctioned for immigration regulations violations in Bali, of whom five persons are Russians, which makes them the group with the highest violation rate.