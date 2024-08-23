Balkan Rescuers Search For Victims Of Migrant Boat Tragedy
Bratunac, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Searchers were combing on Friday a river between Bosnia and Serbia for additional victims of a migrant boat sinking that killed 10 people the day before.
A nine-month-old baby girl and her mother were among the migrants who died when their boat capsized early on Thursday, while crossing the Drina river that divides Serbia and Bosnia.
The two nations are on the so-called "Balkan route" that migrants use to reach the EU.
"We don't have exact information on how many people we are still searching for, which is an additional problem", said Vladan Rankic from the Bosnian Serb civil protection service.
"So far, there has been no progress (Friday). We haven't found another body or any other victims", Rankic added.
Rescuers found 18 survivors on Thursday, including three children, on the riverbank who had managed to reach the shore.
Rankic said that the boat was carrying 28 to 30 migrants when it flipped on the Drina river near Ljubovija in Serbia.
"Depending on the water temperature, the bodies should surface within 72 hours. We hope this will happen. There are many fishermen in this area who will be able to spot the bodies if they surface, even if we don't find them," the head of rescue team stated.
"The Drina is always dangerous, even for strong swimmers", Rankic said.
Since the refugee crisis of 2015, over a million people from Asia and Africa have passed through Serbia, according to the Serbian government.
