Balkan summit to rally support for struggling Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubrovnik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday in Croatia at a summit with Balkan leaders as his country struggles to repel Russian advances in the east, with Kyiv pushing for more military aid.

Zelensky said on X that he had arrived in Croatia to take part in the summit held in the southern resort of Dubrovnik.

The summit "will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer... as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO," he said.

Croatia will host 12 regional states plus Zelensky on his latest trip to rally backing from allies as the looming US election throws Ukraine's fortunes into doubt.

The summit will show that the "whole region supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the fight for freedom", Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

He pledged his country's continuous "solidarity with Ukraine... including military support".

Joining Zelensky and Plenkovic will be heads of state, premiers and foreign ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Turkey.

"We expect the region to unite in signalling support to Ukraine," Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Monday.