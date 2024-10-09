Balkan summit to rally support for struggling Ukraine

Dubrovnik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday in Croatia for a summit with Balkan leaders as his country pushes for more military aid as it struggles to repel Russian advances.

But a key meeting with international allies planned for Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off a planned visit to Europe as millions were warned to leave their homes in Florida because of Hurricane Milton.

Zelensky said the summit "will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer... as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO" as he arrived in the Croatian resort of Dubrovnik.

The Ukrainian leader has stepped up a bid to rally backing from allies amid doubts about future US support after the November presidential election.