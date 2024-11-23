Balkans Women Stage Ancient Greek Play To Condemn Women's Suffering In War
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Maja Mitic is Serbian. Zana Hoxha is Kosovar. Their adaptation of an ancient Greek tragedy highlights not so much the devastation war inflicts on women but women's capacity to heal and resist.
Euripides's "Trojan Women", first performed in 415 BC, is an acerbic condemnation of the atrocities of war. It focusses on the misery and injustices the women of Troy endure after the conflict between their people and the Greeks.
The adaptation that Hoxha and Mitic are currently staging in the Balkans has a quite distinct focus.
"In our version, we are moving forward by also taking care of each other, by finding ways to save our children," said Hoxha, who directed the play.
It demonstrates "that amidst conflict and war, amidst hatred, women are the ones that find ways to resist," she said of the play, being performed in Belgrade on Friday and Saturday night after two shows in Kosovo.
This production echoes the interminable discussions between the male politicians of Serbia and Kosovo who -- a quarter of a century after the end of the war between Belgrade and its breakaway province -- have still not concluded a lasting peace. The women negotiate on the soberly designed set.
As a Kosovar and feminist director "who still remembers war" and also the times of the former Yugoslavia, 43-year-old Hoxha said, "it was important to do this play because unfortunately it's very relevant".
Recent Stories
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions
More Stories From World
-
Celtics labor to win over Wizards, Warriors into Cup quarters5 seconds ago
-
Amorim's to-do list to make Man Utd great again20 minutes ago
-
What forcing Google to sell Chrome could mean1 hour ago
-
Dow hits record high, extending post-US election rally1 hour ago
-
Laos government says 'profoundly saddened' by tourist deaths1 hour ago
-
UN decries ‘bullets & bombs’ against aid workers; 2024 deadliest year-ever2 hours ago
-
UN decries bullets & bombs against aid workers; 2024 deadliest year-ever2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Tour Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Five Israeli missiles strike residential building in heart of Beirut2 hours ago
-
Kane hat-trick sends Bayern eight points clear3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table3 hours ago