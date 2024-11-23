Open Menu

Balkans Women Stage Ancient Greek Play To Condemn Women's Suffering In War

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Maja Mitic is Serbian. Zana Hoxha is Kosovar. Their adaptation of an ancient Greek tragedy highlights not so much the devastation war inflicts on women but women's capacity to heal and resist.

Euripides's "Trojan Women", first performed in 415 BC, is an acerbic condemnation of the atrocities of war. It focusses on the misery and injustices the women of Troy endure after the conflict between their people and the Greeks.

The adaptation that Hoxha and Mitic are currently staging in the Balkans has a quite distinct focus.

"In our version, we are moving forward by also taking care of each other, by finding ways to save our children," said Hoxha, who directed the play.

It demonstrates "that amidst conflict and war, amidst hatred, women are the ones that find ways to resist," she said of the play, being performed in Belgrade on Friday and Saturday night after two shows in Kosovo.

This production echoes the interminable discussions between the male politicians of Serbia and Kosovo who -- a quarter of a century after the end of the war between Belgrade and its breakaway province -- have still not concluded a lasting peace. The women negotiate on the soberly designed set.

As a Kosovar and feminist director "who still remembers war" and also the times of the former Yugoslavia, 43-year-old Hoxha said, "it was important to do this play because unfortunately it's very relevant".

