Ball In EU's Court To Continue Post-Brexit Trade Talks - UK Cabinet Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Ball in EU's Court to Continue Post-Brexit Trade Talks - UK Cabinet Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that the European Union must change its stance on fishing quotas and the level-playing field and show if it really appreciates the importance of moving grounds and continuing talks to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

"Well, the ball is in his court. We've made clear that we need to see a change in approach from the European Union," Gove told Sky news broadcaster when asked whether EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will be coming to London next week to continue trade negotiations.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Fishing quotas, the so-called level-playing field ” the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries ” and governance remain the sticking points after nine rounds of post-Brexit talks, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the United Kingdom "should get ready" to end the post-Brexit transition period on December 31 without a free trade agreement with the EU.

According to Gove, the European bloc has not been willing to intensify talks in the way "that would indicate they are actually serious about reaching agreement."

"At the same time, they've also insisted both that we accept the level of control over our autonomy that an independent country can't really accept and at the same time they're saying that they should continue to have exactly the same access to, for example, our fishing waters and our fishing stocks as before," he added.

According to Gove, by taking such approach, Brussels is behaving like an organization or institution that is not serious about making the compromises necessary to secure a deal.

The UK senior cabinet minister told Sky News that he was "keen to conclude a deal," and later said in another interview with BBC that that the UK was keeping the door "ajar" for continuing negotiations.

"It is still ajar. We hope the EU will change their position and we are certainly not saying but if they do change their position, we can talk to them," Gove said.

If no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU, the same regulations that apply for current trade between Australia and the European bloc.

Although Gove said the UK was ready, "if required," to leave the EU without a deal, or as Johnson had euphemistically called on the "Australian terms," he admitted that such scenario was "not going to be a picnic."

