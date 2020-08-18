UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ball In Russia's Court' On Nuclear Treaty Talks: US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

'Ball in Russia's court' on nuclear treaty talks: US

US officials said on Tuesday "the ball is in Russia's court" over the extension of a nuclear disarmament treaty between the two countries but admitted they remained "far apart" on a number of issues

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :US officials said on Tuesday "the ball is in Russia's court" over the extension of a nuclear disarmament treaty between the two countries but admitted they remained "far apart" on a number of issues.

The New START treaty, which limits each side to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads, is due to run out in February.

On Tuesday US and Russian delegations ended two days of talks in the Austrian capital Vienna as part of ongoing discussions over a replacement for the deal.

"There are some areas of convergence between Russia and the United States but we do remain far apart on a number of key issues," the leader of the US delegation Marshall Billingslea told reporters.

"The ball is now in Russia's court.

"We are willing to contemplate an extension of New START but such an extension will only occur if we can... address significant concerns we have with the Russian build-up of its unconstrained capabilities," Billingslea said, referring to weapons not covered by the current deal.

He also said verification and transparency measures in the deal would have to be improved.

Billingslea reiterated the US position that any future treaty would have to be multilateral with room to include China.

The US has expressed concern at what it calls Beijing's "secretive crash nuclear build-up".

However, China has shown no interest in taking part.

The US and Russia between them still hold more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also attended the talks in Vienna and said after they ended on Tuesday that the two countries' "priorities at this stage differ significantly".

"Russia stands for an extension of the START Treaty, but is not ready to pay any price for that," Ryabkov said, in comments shared by the Russian mission in Vienna.

Billingslea indicated that no dates had been discussed for any further talks.

Some observers fear New START could fall by the wayside like several other international agreements, in line with Trump's "America First" foreign policy.

Related Topics

World Russia China Nuclear Trump Vienna Beijing Stockholm Price United States February Court

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

11 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews work plan of Ministry ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Military to Hold Large-Scale Buk Missile S ..

1 minute ago

As Amazon burns, farmers defend lighting fires to ..

1 minute ago

Security top priority: Deputy Commissioner

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.