UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ball In US Court' To Allow In EU Travellers: Brussels

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:29 PM

'Ball in US court' to allow in EU travellers: Brussels

The European Commission said on Friday that it was now up to the United States to decide when vaccinated EU residents can visit America, after Europe opened its door to vaccinated Americans

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission said on Friday that it was now up to the United States to decide when vaccinated EU residents can visit America, after Europe opened its door to vaccinated Americans.

"The ball is in the court of our US partners to take the decision on their side," a spokesman for the EU executive told journalists in Brussels.

The spokesman, Adalbert Jahnz, pointed out that US President Joe Biden and his EU counterparts, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, discussed Covid travel reciprocity at their US-EU summit on June 15.

The issue has also been since raised in an experts' joint working group on June 18, and at an EU-US ministerial meeting on June 22, but with no progress on the US side.

The European Union on June 16 added the US to its white list of countries deemed to be working well on vaccinations while also managing the coronavirus pandemic and new variants.

As such, non-essential travel is once again permitted into the EU from the United States, with the EU recognising any of the many varieties of US vaccination records for fully jabbed visitors.

The US, however, has so far not reciprocated, maintaining a ban on visitors from the EU originally imposed by then US leader Donald Trump and since extended by Biden.

The US embassy to the EU did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Last week, during a trip to Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden's administration was "anxious to be able to restore travel as fully and quickly as possible".

He said that, to get there, the US government is "very much guided by the science" -- something the EU has also said is the overriding framework for its own decisions.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Visit Trump Brussels Progress United States June From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the t ..

15 minutes ago

Construction work on Karakar Tunnel to begin soon: ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI seeks Govt's help to resolve gas crisis

2 minutes ago

PTI leader condemns bomb attack on security forces ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt approves 367 deceased quota jobs

5 minutes ago

ANF burns 24 tonnes of drugs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.