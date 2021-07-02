'Ball in US court' to allow in EU travellers: Brussels

The European Commission said on Friday that it was now up to the United States to decide when vaccinated EU residents can visit America, after Europe opened its door to vaccinated Americans

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission said on Friday that it was now up to the United States to decide when vaccinated EU residents can visit America, after Europe opened its door to vaccinated Americans.

"The ball is in the court of our US partners to take the decision on their side," a spokesman for the EU executive told journalists in Brussels.

The spokesman, Adalbert Jahnz, pointed out that US President Joe Biden and his EU counterparts, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, discussed Covid travel reciprocity at their US-EU summit on June 15.

The issue has also been since raised in an experts' joint working group on June 18, and at an EU-US ministerial meeting on June 22, but with no progress on the US side.

The European Union on June 16 added the US to its white list of countries deemed to be working well on vaccinations while also managing the coronavirus pandemic and new variants.

As such, non-essential travel is once again permitted into the EU from the United States, with the EU recognising any of the many varieties of US vaccination records for fully jabbed visitors.

The US, however, has so far not reciprocated, maintaining a ban on visitors from the EU originally imposed by then US leader Donald Trump and since extended by Biden.

The US embassy to the EU did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Last week, during a trip to Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden's administration was "anxious to be able to restore travel as fully and quickly as possible".

He said that, to get there, the US government is "very much guided by the science" -- something the EU has also said is the overriding framework for its own decisions.