WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A pre-trial hearing in the case of ballet instructor Ivan Poroshin, accused of molesting a minor, is scheduled for January 10, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik on Monday.

"The (pre-trial) court hearing is scheduled for January 10, and we hope that the trial will not be postponed, and he will not have to wait for this," Zakharov said. "We provided Russian-speaking lawyers to the family ... we ensured that a Russian-speaking translator was assigned to him so that he could familiarize himself with the case materials and the charges, "Zakharov said.

According to the court's database, the hearings in the Poroshin case were originally scheduled to start on November 18, but were postponed until January 25. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 10.

There are eight criminal episodes in the Poroshin case, the first is kidnapping, and the rest are related to sexual conduct with a minor.

Poroshin is a teacher at a ballet school in Arizona. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. According to the local branch of the NBC channel, citing the police, Poroshin admitted to having had sexual contact with the minor.