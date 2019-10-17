UrduPoint.com
Ballistic, Cruise Missiles Fired At Putin-Led Grom 2019 Drills - Russian Defense Ministry

Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

Ballistic and cruise missiles were fired as part of the Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic exercises led by Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Ballistic and cruise missiles were fired as part of the Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic exercises led by Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"On October 17, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Putin, a training was conducted with the forces and means of the ground, sea and aviation component of the strategic deterrence forces as part of the strategic command and staff exercise Grom 2019. Practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles were conducted during the training," the ministry said.

"The tasks stipulated during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were fully implemented, all missiles hit their targets, confirming the specified characteristics," it said.

The ministry said the drills included launches of missiles from submarines, ships, the Yars and Iskander systems and long-range bombers.

It said Russian submarines successfully fired Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Kamchatka and the Arkhangelsk region.

"The crew of the Yars missile system fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at the Kura range in Kamchatka from the Plesetsk state space center," the ministry said.

