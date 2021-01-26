UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) An explosion was heard in the Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh on Tuesday, while social networks users posted videos of a ballistic missile interception, Al Arabiya outlet reported.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted by the Houthi rebel movement from the neighboring Yemen. RIyadh is leading a coalition of Arab states, which backs Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi against Houthis.

