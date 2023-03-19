Ballistic Missile Launched by North Korea Flew 800 Kilometers - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launched by Pyongyang on Sunday flew some 800 kilometers (497 miles), the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Tongchang-ri area on North Korea's west coast at 11:05 a.m. (02:05 GMT) on Sunday.

"While strengthening its monitoring and vigilance in preparation against the possibility of additional launches, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a statement, quoted by Yonhap.

Earlier on Sunday, Yonhap said that Pyongyang test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard issued a warning following the launch. A crisis response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with Pyongyang's latest test-firing and Japan has expressed protest to Pyongyang via diplomatic channels.

The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing government sources, that the suspected missile launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The latest test-firing comes three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea.