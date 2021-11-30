MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) FC Bayern Munich and Poland footballer Robert Lewandowski received the France Football magazine's 2021 Best Forward award, the Ballon d'Or ceremony organizers said on Monday.

The ceremony of presenting the Ballon d'Or and other awards at the end of 2021 is taking place on Monday in Paris.

The award was announced and granted by retired Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season.