Balloon With Cyrillic Inscriptions Found in Poland - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The wreckage of an unknown balloon with Cyrillic inscriptions was found in the northeastern Polish province of Warmia-Masuria, Polish media reported on Saturday.

The balloon was found on Saturday morning in a cornfield 4 kilometers (2.

48 miles) from the village of Biala Piska, the RMF radio reported, adding that the fragments of the balloon were seized by the police, and then they were taken away by the military for further study.

The report noted that a military training ground and a large military base are located 10 kilometers from the location of the wreckage.

It is not known whether this is a meteorological or military balloon, the report read. However, the operational command of the Polish armed forces did not observe violations of Polish airspace, the report added.