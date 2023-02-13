UrduPoint.com

Balloons Spotted In US Central Command Area, Have Not Posed Threat - US Air Force Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Balloons have been spotted operating in the United States' Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), US Air Forces Central Commander Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said on Monday

"There certainly are balloons in the CENTCOM AOR. They have not been a threat.

They've flown through a few times since I've been in command, but nothing that I would be concerned about in any way," Grynkewich said during an interview with the Center for a New American Security.

The statement comes following US allegations of a widespread balloon surveillance program by the People's Republic of China. Earlier this month, the US shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it transited the mainland.

Beijing denies that the balloon was engaged in surveillance activities, instead claiming it was conducting scientific research.

