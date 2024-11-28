Open Menu

Ballot Counting Slowly Under Way In Namibia After Long Delays

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Ballot counting slowly under way in Namibia after long delays

Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Namibia tallied votes Thursday after technical problems led to long delays on election day, forcing authorities to extend voting in a pivotal poll set to test the ruling party's 34-year grip on power.

Logistical issues on Wednesday, including problems with electronic tablets used to check voters' identities and insufficient ballot papers, left crowds still queueing until the early hours of Thursday in the southern African nation.

Though polls were scheduled to close at 09:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, those in line before that time were allowed to stay to cast their ballot, according to Namibia's electoral law.

Armed with folding chairs and umbrellas to cope with the slow-moving lines and blazing sun, Namibians among the 1.5 million registered voters spent hours waiting outside polling stations, some for up to 12 hours.

At the University of Science and Technology in the capital Windhoek, voting stopped at 05:00 am on Thursday, polling officers told AFP.

"It's absolutely disappointing," said Reagan Cooper, a 43-year-old farmer among the hundred or so voters outside the town hall polling station in Windhoek.

"The voters have turned out, but the electoral commission has failed us," Cooper told AFP.

In the face of criticism from political parties and voters over the long queues, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) extended voting hours. ECN spokesman Siluka De Wet told AFP on Thursday morning, "some people were still voting."

Before the delays, initial results were scheduled to be released Saturday.

Related Topics

Election Technology Windhoek Namibia From Million

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

5 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

7 hours ago

More Stories From World