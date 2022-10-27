UrduPoint.com

Ballot Paper Shortage In US May Trigger Problems On Election Day - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Ballot Paper Shortage in US May Trigger Problems on Election Day - Reports

A paper supply shortage in the United States ahead of the November 8 midterm elections may cause of a shortage of paper ballots, ABC reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) A paper supply shortage in the United States ahead of the November 8 midterm elections may cause of a shortage of paper ballots, ABC reported on Thursday.

Election administrators are collectively hoping the supply chain will work fine, the report quoted Ricky Hatch, county clerk and election administrator for Weber County, Utah, as saying.

The biggest concern is correcting mistakes or last-minute changes because that is when the shortage could manifest itself, Hatch added.

Some 30 million Pounds of paper are needed for the upcoming elections, the report said, citing experts.

However, National Association for State Election Directors Executive Director Any Cohen pointed out vendors might not be able to fill emergency orders, the report said.

Election administrators need to ensure they are paying extra close attention to proofing of all materials, because in a case of a typographical error some vendors might not be able to fill an emergency order, the report quoted Cohen as saying.

The ballot printing vendors have already made it clear that lack of paper might be a persistent problem and something that needs to be discussed about for the election in 2024, she said.

Related Topics

Election Shortage Fine United States May November All Million

Recent Stories

Austin Says US Has Been Concerned by Escalation Wi ..

Austin Says US Has Been Concerned by Escalation With Russia Since Ukraine Confli ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Partly Considers Current Situation Betw ..

Putin Says Partly Considers Current Situation Between Russia, Ukraine 'Civil War ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes Those Responsible for Sabotage at Kurs ..

Putin Hopes Those Responsible for Sabotage at Kursk NPP Will Be Detained

3 minutes ago
 'Door open' for axed fly-half Russell says Scotlan ..

'Door open' for axed fly-half Russell says Scotland coach Townsend

3 minutes ago
 Imran's long march to create anarchy, bloodshed in ..

Imran's long march to create anarchy, bloodshed in country: Attaullah Tarar

4 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Biden Has No Intention to Sit Down With ..

Kirby Says Biden Has No Intention to Sit Down With Putin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.