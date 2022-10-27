Ballot Paper Shortage in US May Trigger Problems on Election Day - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) A paper supply shortage in the United States ahead of the November 8 midterm elections may cause of a shortage of paper ballots, ABC reported on Thursday.

Election administrators are collectively hoping the supply chain will work fine, the report quoted Ricky Hatch, county clerk and election administrator for Weber County, Utah, as saying.

The biggest concern is correcting mistakes or last-minute changes because that is when the shortage could manifest itself, Hatch added.

Some 30 million Pounds of paper are needed for the upcoming elections, the report said, citing experts.

However, National Association for State Election Directors Executive Director Any Cohen pointed out vendors might not be able to fill emergency orders, the report said.

Election administrators need to ensure they are paying extra close attention to proofing of all materials, because in a case of a typographical error some vendors might not be able to fill an emergency order, the report quoted Cohen as saying.

The ballot printing vendors have already made it clear that lack of paper might be a persistent problem and something that needs to be discussed about for the election in 2024, she said.