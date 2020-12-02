Ballot Recount in Georgia Confirms Biden Lead, Final Results Due Today - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) All 110 counties in the US state of Georgia are expected to finish recounting ballots by midnight on Wednesday, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden likely to emerge as the winner, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday.

"We have seen no substantial changes to results from any county so far. That's what we expected," Raffensperger said during a press briefing.