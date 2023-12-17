Balochistan Caretaker govt completed Badini Link Road in four-month period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Sunday said the interim provincial government had completed the expansion of Badini Link Road project initiated under Quetta Development Package in a period of four months, which had been pending for last seven years.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, inaugurated the expansion and dualization of Link Badini Road and also laid the foundation stone of Link Road from Sabzal to Samungli cross via Shahbo road to Airport Road Quetta on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mardan said that the caretaker provincial government after assuming charge, observed many challenges including the unnecessary delay on Quetta development package.

He said, "Caretaker government has ensured prompt provision of funds for ongoing development projects and removed all obstacles in the daily life of citizens by providing full administrative support."

Ali Madan added, "All available resources have been utilized to facilitate the masses due to which these projects have reached completion."

He said, "We are trying our best to ensure the immediate completion of public projects of collective nature.

The welfare of the public is among the top priorities of the caretaker government."

Mir Ali Mardan said, "The completion of the communication projects will significantly improve the flow of traffic in Quetta city and the public will also have the facilities of alternative roads instead of overcrowded roads."

He said, "In the short tenure of the caretaker government, other ongoing projects under the Quetta Development Package including Sariab Road, Sabzal Road and Anscomb Road will also be completed soon."

Ali Mardan said, "The caretaker provincial government will continue its efforts to provide full support for the completion of every important project of a public welfare."

The Project Director of Quetta Development Package, Rafiq Baloch, while giving a briefing on the progress of all the ongoing projects of Quetta Development Package, said, "Due to the constant visits and supervision and special interest of the caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, work on all the projects has been expedited which is in progress and will be inaugurated within two weeks."