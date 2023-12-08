Balochistan’s youth delegation concludes visit of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A 6-member delegation comprising youth from various cities of Balochistan province concluded its 10-day visit to China.

The delegation led by Mir Masood Khan Khetran visited Zhengzhou, Henan province, and Beijing, the capital city, upon the invitation of the Chinese government.

The members of the delegation belonging to Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgoor and Barkhan held separate meetings with senior Chinese officials and paid visits to the Chinese enterprises during their fruitful journey in China.

Talking to APP before departure from Beijing, Mir Masood Khetran informed that the delegation visited 3-4 cities in Henan province and held meetings with heads of various companies.

“We met with senior officials and city mayors in Henan province and also held a meeting with the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing,” he added.

He said that the Chinese officials and heads of companies expressed very positive views and expressed intentions to invest in Pakistan, especially in the Balochistan province for the mutual benefit.

Mir Masood Khetran, who is admired for witnessing the massive and rapid socio-economic development of China which the country achieved in the past 30 years, said that the way the Chinese government and people developed infrastructure, roads, and transportation networks, preserved national heritage and culture is highly appreciable.

Expressing satisfaction over ongoing development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, he remarked that Gwadar Port and other projects in the province would greatly help the Pakistani and Chinese economies and the two people.

Pakistan and China could jointly achieve development and prosperity and the Chinese companies are ready to bring massive investment in Balochistan and help us to achieve prosperity, he added.

Mir Masood Khetran opined that the central government needs to ensure education and health facilities as well as employment opportunities for the people in the province.

He said that electricity shortage is one of the main concerns for the people and asked the government to take concrete measures to overcome this problem for the benefit of the people in the province.