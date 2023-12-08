Balochistan’s youth delegation concludes visit of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A six-member delegation comprising youth from various cities of the Balochistan province concluded its 10-day visit to China.

The delegation led by Mir Masood Khan Khetran visited Zhengzhou, Henan Province, and Beijing, the capital city, upon the invitation of the Chinese government.

The delegation members belonging to Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgoor and Barkhan held interactions with senior Chinese officials and paid visits to the Chinese enterprises during their stay in China.

Talking to APP before departure from Beijing, Mir Masood Khetran said that the delegation visited three to four cities in the Henan Province and held meetings with the heads of various companies.

“We met with senior officials and city mayors in the Henan Province and also held a meeting with the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing,” he added.

He said that the Chinese officials and heads of companies expressed very positive views about Pakistan and their intentions to invest in the country, especially in the Balochistan province, for mutual benefits.

Referring to the massive socio-economic development of China during the last 30 years, Mir Masood Khetran said, "The way the Chinese government and the people developed infrastructure, roads, and transportation networks, and preserved national heritage and culture is highly appreciable."

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, he said the Gwadar Port and other projects in the province would greatly help the Pakistani and Chinese economies and the two peoples.

"Pakistan and China can jointly achieve development and prosperity. The Chinese companies are ready to bring massive investment into Balochistan and help us achieve prosperity," he added.

Mir Masood Khetran opined that the Federal Government needed to ensure education and health facilities as well as employment opportunities for the people in the province.

He said, "Electricity shortage is one of the main concerns for the people, and I asked the government to take concrete measures to overcome this problem for the benefit of the people in the province."