Baltic Air Policing Center Opens in Estonia - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik inaugurated an air control center in the capital of Tallinn on Friday that will police airspace over the three Baltic nations, his office said.

"A big day for the Estonian Air Force: DefMin Luik opened a state-of-the-art Control and Reporting Centre with improved capabilities to control the airspace of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania," it tweeted.

The Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces cited the minister who stressed that the center would help them integrate anti-missile and air defense systems into NATO's area of responsibility.

The new air policing body will allow for nonstop monitoring of the three nations' airspace and help NATO fighter jets find and lock on targets. It is tied to the BALTNET air defense radar network.