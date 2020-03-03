UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baltic Ecology Summit On Finnish Government's Agenda - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Baltic Ecology Summit on Finnish Government's Agenda - Foreign Minister

A summit of the Baltic Sea states on environmental protection, which will include Russia as a participant, is an event that the Finnish government is actively planning, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Olavi Haavisto told Sputnik

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A summit of the Baltic Sea states on environmental protection, which will include Russia as a participant, is an event that the Finnish government is actively planning, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Olavi Haavisto told Sputnik.

Haavisto is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Helsinki later in the day.

"The Baltic Sea Forum is indeed on the government's agenda. We are still looking for the right time for this. Issues related to the Baltic Sea are, of course, important for Finland and our government. The annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region will be held in Turku in June," Haavisto said.

The minister said that Finland was ready to help Russia cope with soot emissions from thermal power plants and share garbage disposal technologies.

"Climate change and the environment are important priorities for our government, and this will be reflected in our cooperation with Russia. One example is the reduction of black carbon [soot] emissions, which are harmful to both climate and health.

Financing projects for [reducing] black carbon emissions can be secured through the Northern Dimension Environmental Partnership ... We can also work together on waste management ... I think Finland will be able to share its experience," the diplomat added.

The Northern Dimension is the cooperation policy established by the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Russia in 1999 to promote economic cooperation and integration, dialogue, and stability in the northernmost regions of the world.

Speaking about Russia-Finland foreign policy relations, the top diplomat said they had "a good base that enjoys wide consensus throughout the political spectrum" and was "less affected by changes in governments compared to many other sectors."

The foreign minister stressed that as an EU member state, Finland was actively developing and implementing the bloc's policies toward Russia, including issues related to sanctions.

Related Topics

World Russia Norway European Union Turku Helsinki Iceland Finland June Event From Government Share Top

Recent Stories

Economy now on growth path, FATF grey list to end ..

3 minutes ago

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ..

22 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) declares BDS final ..

15 minutes ago

Gold price decreases Rs 150, traded at Rs 92,150 ..

15 minutes ago

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority ..

15 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament Expected to Be Formed in Next 3 ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.