UrduPoint.com

Baltic Foreign Ministers To Visit Ukraine This Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Baltic foreign ministers to visit Ukraine this week

The foreign ministers of the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will travel to Ukraine this week, officials said on Monday

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The foreign ministers of the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will travel to Ukraine this week, officials said on Monday.

The visit is to "express solidarity and support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence and territorial integrity", Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter.

His Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis said: "If there is one place where EU politicians should be now -- it's with our Ukrainian friends".

They are expected to begin their visit on Wednesday or Thursday and stay until Friday, officials said.

The Baltic states, which were once ruled from Moscow along with Ukraine as part of the Soviet Union, have all sent weapons to Kyiv in recent weeks.

They have advocated a strong response from NATO against Russia's massive military build-up around Ukraine and have called for other NATO countries to send reinforcements to the Baltics.

Along with its request that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO, Russia has set out a list of security demands including that additional NATO forces in the alliance's eastern members be withdrawn.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Independence Alliance Estonia Lithuania Latvia All From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Attack on Ukraine Can Happen Today, ..

Pentagon Says Attack on Ukraine Can Happen Today, Diplomacy Still Possible

14 seconds ago
 Islamic calligraphy Exhibition held at Punjab Arts ..

Islamic calligraphy Exhibition held at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Moscow, West Make Progress on Security ..

Lavrov Says Moscow, West Make Progress on Security Issues, Should Continue Dialo ..

1 minute ago
 LUMHS organizes speech competition on World Mother ..

LUMHS organizes speech competition on World Mother Language Day

1 minute ago
 Russia invasion would seek to brutally 'crush' Ukr ..

Russia invasion would seek to brutally 'crush' Ukrainians: W.House

1 minute ago
 Iran Calls Australia's Intention to Designate Hama ..

Iran Calls Australia's Intention to Designate Hamas as Terrorist Group 'Double S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>