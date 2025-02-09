Open Menu

Baltic Nations 'successfully' Link With European Power Grid

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The three Baltic states successfully connected to the European power grid Sunday after severing Soviet-era links with Russia's network, a shift that EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed as "freedom from threats and blackmail".

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- former Soviet states that are now EU and NATO members -- have been planning the switch for years but had been particularly keen to do so since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The small Baltic countries fear that they too could be targeted. The staunch Ukraine supporters had also worried that Russia would weaponise the electricity grid against them.

"Moments ago, I received great news," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters in Vilnius, alongside his Estonian, Latvian and Polish counterparts and von der Leyen.

"The synchronisation of the Baltic states' electricity system with the continental European system has been successfully completed.

.. We have achieved full energy independence," he said.

Nauseda also posted a video to X of the moment he received confirmation of the grid connection. "Goodbye Russia, goodbye Lenin," he said on the phone, before von der Leyen and others applauded.

Von der Leyen told reporters 'today history is made".

"Electricity lines with Russia and Belarus are being dismantled. These chains of power lines linking you to hostile neighbours will be a thing of the past," she said.

"This is freedom, freedom from threats, freedom from blackmail."

A total of 1.6 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) -- mostly EU funds -- have been invested in the synchronisation project across the Baltic states and Poland.

The Baltics integrated into the European grid via Poland.

More Stories From World