UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baltic Pipe Project Operator Says Received Approval To Construct Offshore Leg From Denmark

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:05 PM

Baltic Pipe Project Operator Says Received Approval to Construct Offshore Leg From Denmark

Gaz-System, a Polish natural gas transmission system operator, announced on Friday that the company received permission from the government of Denmark for the construction of an offshore leg of the Baltic Pipe project, which would allow gas supply from the Nordic country to Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Gaz-System, a Polish natural gas transmission system operator, announced on Friday that the company received permission from the government of Denmark for the construction of an offshore leg of the Baltic Pipe project, which would allow gas supply from the Nordic country to Poland.

"The Danish government has agreed for the gas pipeline to be laid in the Danish section of the Baltic Sea. The Construction Permit was issued by the Minister for Energy and Climate on 25th October," the company said in a press release.

According to the statement, the approval covers both pipeline sections, which will form a combined length of 83 miles and are to be laid on the seabed in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea.

Permission was also granted to Energinet, the Danish operator of gas and energy transmission systems that is also taking part in the construction of the pipeline, and covers both sections as well.

The first section will run 65 miles long in the North Sea, whereas the second one will be 2.5 miles in length.

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic project aimed at creating a new natural gas supply corridor from Norway to Denmark via Poland. The route crosses the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which provides Europe with Russia's gas.

In June 2017, the Polish and Danish heads of government signed a memorandum on the Baltic Pipe's construction. According to the agreement, the project is to be implemented by 2022 and will cost approximately 1.7 billion Euros ($1.88 billion).

Related Topics

Russia Europe Norway Company Nord Poland Denmark June October Gas 2017 From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

13 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

38 minutes ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

1 hour ago

UAE a key player in creating polio-free world: DoH ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

1 hour ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.