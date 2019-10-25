Baltic Pipe Project Operator Says Received Approval to Construct Offshore Leg From Denmark

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Gaz-System, a Polish natural gas transmission system operator, announced on Friday that the company received permission from the government of Denmark for the construction of an offshore leg of the Baltic Pipe project, which would allow gas supply from the Nordic country to Poland

"The Danish government has agreed for the gas pipeline to be laid in the Danish section of the Baltic Sea. The Construction Permit was issued by the Minister for Energy and Climate on 25th October," the company said in a press release.

According to the statement, the approval covers both pipeline sections, which will form a combined length of 83 miles and are to be laid on the seabed in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea.

Permission was also granted to Energinet, the Danish operator of gas and energy transmission systems that is also taking part in the construction of the pipeline, and covers both sections as well.

The first section will run 65 miles long in the North Sea, whereas the second one will be 2.5 miles in length.

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic project aimed at creating a new natural gas supply corridor from Norway to Denmark via Poland. The route crosses the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which provides Europe with Russia's gas.

In June 2017, the Polish and Danish heads of government signed a memorandum on the Baltic Pipe's construction. According to the agreement, the project is to be implemented by 2022 and will cost approximately 1.7 billion Euros ($1.88 billion).