UrduPoint.com

Baltic Power Grid To Be Completely Disconnected From Russia By 2025 - Vilnius

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:42 PM

Baltic Power Grid to Be Completely Disconnected From Russia by 2025 - Vilnius

Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday that the power grid of the Baltic nations will be completely disconnected from Russia by 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday that the power grid of the Baltic nations will be completely disconnected from Russia by 2025.

On Saturday, Lithuania successfully tested a coupling of its power grid to the European continental system.

The Baltic power grid showed that it can work with continental Europe in case of problems with Russia and would fully decouple from Russia by 2025, the official said, as quoted by Reuters.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Lithuania From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

10 minutes ago
 Death Toll After Indian Military Helicopter Crash ..

Death Toll After Indian Military Helicopter Crash Rises to 4 - Local Police Sour ..

1 minute ago
 Tree plantation drive to be launched in Nawabshah

Tree plantation drive to be launched in Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 Cummins savours 'dream start' as England slump to ..

Cummins savours 'dream start' as England slump to 147 all out

1 minute ago
 Japan Stresses Importance of Alliance With US on 8 ..

Japan Stresses Importance of Alliance With US on 80th Pearl Harbor Anniversary - ..

1 minute ago
 Police inspector shot dead at Khar

Police inspector shot dead at Khar

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.