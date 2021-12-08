Baltic Power Grid to Be Completely Disconnected From Russia by 2025 - Vilnius

Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday that the power grid of the Baltic nations will be completely disconnected from Russia by 2025

On Saturday, Lithuania successfully tested a coupling of its power grid to the European continental system.

The Baltic power grid showed that it can work with continental Europe in case of problems with Russia and would fully decouple from Russia by 2025, the official said, as quoted by Reuters.