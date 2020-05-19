UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baltic Sea States Approve Revised Charter Documents At Ministerial Meeting - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Baltic Sea States Approve Revised Charter Documents at Ministerial Meeting - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) on Tuesday approved a new version of the charter documents during an online meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

"In conclusion, we approved a new version of the charter documents of CBSS, completing the reform of the organization that has been carried out in the years 2018-2020.

The reform is based on a set of measures to improve performance, give the CBSS more flexibility, and improve interaction with other multilateral formats," Lavrov said.

A joint declaration has already been made public and will guide the CBBSS countries in the process of promoting comprehensive, depoliticized, and substantive cooperation in the Baltic region, Lavrov added.

The CBSS was created in 1992 as a political forum at which 11 countries of the Baltic region discuss pressing regional issues.

Related Topics

Russia Guide

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

1 hour ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

3 hours ago

Members of Youth Parliament team distributed ratio ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.