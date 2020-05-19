Baltic Sea States Approve Revised Charter Documents at Ministerial Meeting - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) on Tuesday approved a new version of the charter documents during an online meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

"In conclusion, we approved a new version of the charter documents of CBSS, completing the reform of the organization that has been carried out in the years 2018-2020.

The reform is based on a set of measures to improve performance, give the CBSS more flexibility, and improve interaction with other multilateral formats," Lavrov said.

A joint declaration has already been made public and will guide the CBBSS countries in the process of promoting comprehensive, depoliticized, and substantive cooperation in the Baltic region, Lavrov added.

The CBSS was created in 1992 as a political forum at which 11 countries of the Baltic region discuss pressing regional issues.