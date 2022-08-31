UrduPoint.com

Baltic Sea States Vow To Increase Wind Power Output By 7 Times By 2030 - Tallinn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Baltic Sea States Vow to Increase Wind Power Output by 7 Times by 2030 - Tallinn

The European Union countries bordering the Baltic Sea have agreed to strengthen the region's energy security and increase wind power capacity seven times by 2030, the Estonian government said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The European Union countries bordering the Baltic Sea have agreed to strengthen the region's energy security and increase wind power capacity seven times by 2030, the Estonian government said on Wednesday.

At the meeting in Denmark's Marienborg, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, Germany, Finland and Denmark, signed a joint declaration to increase "cooperation for bettering energy security and independence, namely through developing offshore wind energy," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

"I am glad that we have a common ambition for offshore wind capacity for 2030 that will increase current capacity seven times," Kallas said, adding that it will increase affordable and clean energy production, as well as decarbonize the region's gas systems.

According to the prime minister, climate goals and the achievement of a green transition will help abandon the use of Russian energy.

"We all stand for stopping the use of Russia's energy by increasing as soon as possible the usage of renewable energy resources together." Kallas added.

Touching upon the on-going synchronization of Baltic electricity grids to Europe she said "to help fulfil offshore wind targets, Estonia has proposed the Baltic Offshore Grid Initiative, which aims to commonly plan and develop the necessary grid infrastructure in the Baltic Sea."

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Germany Luhansk Donetsk Independence Estonia Poland Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Denmark February Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Speaks Over Phone With Bide ..

Israeli Prime Minister Speaks Over Phone With Biden on JCPOA - Lapid's Office

1 minute ago
 Suspension of EU-Russia Visa Agreement to Extend P ..

Suspension of EU-Russia Visa Agreement to Extend Processing Time to 6 Months - A ..

1 minute ago
 Germany - Pakistan have huge potential in economic ..

Germany - Pakistan have huge potential in economic, trade ties: Syed Naveed Qama ..

1 minute ago
 Policy Dialogue session for effective curricular r ..

Policy Dialogue session for effective curricular reforms held at University of T ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan, US Hold Joint Drills With Anti-ship Missile ..

Japan, US Hold Joint Drills With Anti-ship Missiles, HIMARS - Reports

3 minutes ago
 FRCA through BISP cash assistance being distribute ..

FRCA through BISP cash assistance being distributed to every flood victim: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.