Baltic Sea States Vow to Increase Wind Power Output by 7 Times by 2030 - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The European Union countries bordering the Baltic Sea have agreed to strengthen the region's energy security and increase wind power capacity seven times by 2030, the Estonian government said on Wednesday.

At the meeting in Denmark's Marienborg, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, Germany, Finland and Denmark, signed a joint declaration to increase "cooperation for bettering energy security and independence, namely through developing offshore wind energy," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

"I am glad that we have a common ambition for offshore wind capacity for 2030 that will increase current capacity seven times," Kallas said, adding that it will increase affordable and clean energy production, as well as decarbonize the region's gas systems.

According to the prime minister, climate goals and the achievement of a green transition will help abandon the use of Russian energy.

"We all stand for stopping the use of Russia's energy by increasing as soon as possible the usage of renewable energy resources together." Kallas added.

Touching upon the on-going synchronization of Baltic electricity grids to Europe she said "to help fulfil offshore wind targets, Estonia has proposed the Baltic Offshore Grid Initiative, which aims to commonly plan and develop the necessary grid infrastructure in the Baltic Sea."

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.