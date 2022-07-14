Baltic Sea Will Not Become NATO Internal Sea Despite Accession of Finland, Sweden - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Baltic Sea will not become a NATO internal sea after accession of Finland and Sweden to the alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that the Baltic Sea will become NATO internal sea after Finland and Sweden will join the alliance.

Zakharova said that "there is no harm in dreaming" when commenting on Duda's statement.

"The Baltic Sea is surrounded not only by the territories of NATO member countries, but also by Russia. By definition, it cannot be considered internal for the alliance. The accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic bloc does not affect this fact in any way, no matter how much they want it in Poland or somewhere else," Zakharova said.