UrduPoint.com

Baltic States Agree To Limit Entry Of Russians From Russia, Belarus - Top Latvian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Baltic States Agree to Limit Entry of Russians From Russia, Belarus - Top Latvian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have reached an agreement to restrict the entry of Russians from Russia and Belarus, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday.

The three Baltic nations expect to put restrictions place by the middle of September, the minister said, as quoted by Reuters.

Exceptions will be made for humanitarian and family reasons, lorry drivers and diplomats.

Related Topics

Russia Estonia Belarus Lithuania Latvia September Family From Agreement

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.