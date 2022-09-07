Baltic States Agree to Limit Entry of Russians From Russia, Belarus - Top Latvian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have reached an agreement to restrict the entry of Russians from Russia and Belarus, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday.

The three Baltic nations expect to put restrictions place by the middle of September, the minister said, as quoted by Reuters.

Exceptions will be made for humanitarian and family reasons, lorry drivers and diplomats.