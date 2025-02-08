Baltic States Begin Decoupling From Russian Power Grid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Baltic states began disconnecting from the Moscow-controlled energy grid at 0400 GMT on Saturday, Lithuania's state-run grid operator Litgrid told AFP.
"I can confirm that the process to disconnect began at 06:00 (local time)," Litgrid spokesman Matas Noreika told AFP, after Lithuania switched off its power connection with Belarus and Russia.
Lithuania was the first among the three Baltic countries to decouple from the Moscow-controlled electricity network, and Estonia and Latvia are due to follow suit by 0700 GMT, Noreika said.
After the countries disconnect from the Russian grid, they will operate in so-called "isolated mode" for about 24 hours to test their frequency, or power levels, before integrating with the European grid on Sunday.
The Baltics -- former Soviet republics that joined NATO and the European Union in 2004 -- have long prepared to integrate with the European grid but faced technological and financial issues.
The switch became more urgent after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, spooking the Baltic states into thinking they could be targeted.
Authorities have said the countries are leaving Russia's grid to prevent Moscow from weaponising it against them.
"We are now removing Russia's ability to use the electricity system as a tool of geopolitical blackmail," Lithuania's Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas told AFP before the switch.
Recent Stories
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump's war with the US media6 minutes ago
-
Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid6 minutes ago
-
US approves sale of $7.4 bn in bombs, missiles to Israel16 minutes ago
-
Trump revokes Biden's security clearance, escalates foreign aid crackdown36 minutes ago
-
Trump says Nippon Steel to 'invest' in US Steel, not buy it36 minutes ago
-
Hamas, Israel to begin fifth hostage-prisoner exchange36 minutes ago
-
Handcuffs and beach clean-ups: a Cuban migrant's seven months in Guantanamo Bay36 minutes ago
-
Trump freezes aid to S. Africa, citing law to 'seize' land46 minutes ago
-
Maguire strikes late as Man Utd beat Leicester in FA Cup2 hours ago
-
Scotland set for Six Nations acid test against champions Ireland2 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago