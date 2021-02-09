Baltic States Plotting Against Belarusian Nuclear Plant - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Moscow regrets that Baltic states are making the discussion of the Belarusian nuclear power plant political and plotting against it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

"We are seeing our Baltic neighbors attempting to plot against the Belarusian nuclear power plant. For instance, the decision to stop electricity trade with Belarus after the power plant was made operational under the made-up pretext that it did not comply with safety rules. This politically-minded behavior is reason for regret, nothing more," Rudenko said.