Baltic States, Poland Preparing Own Sanctions Over Navalny - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the Baltic states and Poland were preparing their own package of sanctions over the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We are talking about the so-called 'Navalny list', the people who contributed to the arrest, imprisonment and trial of Navalny, and, possibly, about the customers," Landsbergis told reporters after a remote discussion with President Gitanas Nauseda of the most pressing foreign policy issues.

According to the minister, "Lithuania participates in this process, negotiates with colleagues from both the Baltic states and Poland, and hopes that in the near future the list will be transferred to the responsible institutions of the European Union and will be agreed at the highest political level."