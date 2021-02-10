UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baltic States, Poland Preparing Own Sanctions Over Navalny - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:00 AM

Baltic States, Poland Preparing Own Sanctions Over Navalny - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the Baltic states and Poland were preparing their own package of sanctions over the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We are talking about the so-called 'Navalny list', the people who contributed to the arrest, imprisonment and trial of Navalny, and, possibly, about the customers," Landsbergis told reporters after a remote discussion with President Gitanas Nauseda of the most pressing foreign policy issues.

According to the minister, "Lithuania participates in this process, negotiates with colleagues from both the Baltic states and Poland, and hopes that in the near future the list will be transferred to the responsible institutions of the European Union and will be agreed at the highest political level."

Related Topics

Russia European Union Poland Lithuania From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

5 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

6 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

7 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

7 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

7 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.