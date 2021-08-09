Baltic States, Polish Lawmakers Call for Extending Sanctions Against Belarusian Officials

Lawmakers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland called on the international community and European Union partners on Monday to extend sanctions against Belarusian officials and push for a new presidential election in the country

The statement was made as Belarus marks the one-year anniversary of the presidential election which saw Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term in office and was followed by nation-wide protests. Last week, the Lithuanian and Polish prime ministers issued a joint statement to the same effect.

"[W]e commit and call on the international community to increase support for Belarus' civil society, media, and human rights organisations ... maintain the demand for a new presidential election in Belarus under international observation and according to the OSCE Moscow Mechanism. We call on the EU Council and our partners to extend individual and sectoral sanctions on the Belarusian regime ... as long as it participates in an organised weaponisation of irregular migrants," the lawmakers said in a joint statement, published by the Estonian parliament.

The lawmakers also reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty and independence of Belarus, as well as calling for the adoption of "an effective deterrence mechanism against attempts of the Russian Federation or other nations to sign illegitimate Lukashenka agreements, affecting Belarusian sovereignty and vital national interest."

The Belarusian opposition challenged the results of the presidential election held on August 9, 2020, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to be the true winner, and secured Europe's backing therein. Brussels, in turn, has since sanctioned Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.

Tensions increased earlier this year when the European Union sanctioned Belarus for a forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk. A Belarusian pro-opposition journalist and activist, who was among the passengers of the plane, was arrested immediately after landing.