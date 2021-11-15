UrduPoint.com

Baltic States Sign Climate Neutrality Declaration - Vilnius

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:33 PM

Baltic States Sign Climate Neutrality Declaration - Vilnius

The presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia signed on Monday a declaration on climate neutrality in Vilnius and highlighted the necessity of strengthening climate cooperation, the Lithuanian presidency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia signed on Monday a declaration on climate neutrality in Vilnius and highlighted the necessity of strengthening climate cooperation, the Lithuanian presidency said.

"Having in mind the EU's ambitious 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and climate neutrality goals by 2050... The Presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania underline the need for strengthened Baltic cooperation in addressing climate change," the declaration says, as quoted by the official website of the Lithuanian president.

The presidents agreed on the need for protecting the Baltic Sea, according to the statement, and called for investments in climate technology, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and development of wind power projects in the Baltic Sea region.

The nations also committed to supporting efforts enabling the Baltic countries to lead the way in innovations and development in relevant industries.

Related Topics

Technology Vilnius Lead Estonia Lithuania Latvia Gas

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhab ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhi ..

29 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Explor ..

Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Exploration Deal With Saudi ARGAS

22 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to ..

Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to 38: experts, NGO

24 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From ..

Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From Belarus at Night

24 minutes ago
 Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on Nove ..

Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on November 24-25 - Office

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.