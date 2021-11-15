Baltic States Sign Climate Neutrality Declaration - Vilnius

The presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia signed on Monday a declaration on climate neutrality in Vilnius and highlighted the necessity of strengthening climate cooperation, the Lithuanian presidency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia signed on Monday a declaration on climate neutrality in Vilnius and highlighted the necessity of strengthening climate cooperation, the Lithuanian presidency said.

"Having in mind the EU's ambitious 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and climate neutrality goals by 2050... The Presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania underline the need for strengthened Baltic cooperation in addressing climate change," the declaration says, as quoted by the official website of the Lithuanian president.

The presidents agreed on the need for protecting the Baltic Sea, according to the statement, and called for investments in climate technology, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and development of wind power projects in the Baltic Sea region.

The nations also committed to supporting efforts enabling the Baltic countries to lead the way in innovations and development in relevant industries.