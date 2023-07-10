Open Menu

Baltic States To Sign Declaration On NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defense Ministry

The defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will sign a declaration on airspace extension for NATO activities at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Vilnius, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will sign a declaration on airspace extension for NATO activities at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Vilnius, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On July 11 Defence Ministers of the Baltic states Arvydas Anušauskas, Inara Mūrniecė and Hanno Pevkuras will sign a joint declaration on extension of the Baltic airspace for NATO activities. The Declaration will lay out the authorization for NATO Allies to use the block airspace of the three Baltic states for NATO deterrence, enhanced vigilance and large scale training purposes without restrictions," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the allies' air-based air defense capabilities would be deployed in the Baltic states on a rotational basis.

The NATO summit in Vilnius will take place from this Tuesday to Wednesday.

Related Topics

NATO Vilnius Alliance Estonia Lithuania Latvia July From

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, ..

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, Russian 'Undeclared' Chemical ..

22 seconds ago
 GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Creat ..

GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Create SWIFT Rival With Gulf Hub

24 seconds ago
 US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, ..

US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, Prevent Sanctions Evasion - Tr ..

25 seconds ago
 Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Mu ..

Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev - Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage I ..

Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items to Indonesia, Sri Lanka - ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

13 minutes ago
Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithu ..

Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithuania Until 2024 - Gov't

3 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kie ..

State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kiev Won't Impact Support From Al ..

3 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violati ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violating Airspace

11 minutes ago
 Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pa ..

Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade ..

4 minutes ago
 Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropria ..

Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

4 minutes ago
 UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent P ..

UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent Probe Into Israeli Prison Pract ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World