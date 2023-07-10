Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defense Ministry

The defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will sign a declaration on airspace extension for NATO activities at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Vilnius, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will sign a declaration on airspace extension for NATO activities at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Vilnius, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On July 11 Defence Ministers of the Baltic states Arvydas Anušauskas, Inara Mūrniecė and Hanno Pevkuras will sign a joint declaration on extension of the Baltic airspace for NATO activities. The Declaration will lay out the authorization for NATO Allies to use the block airspace of the three Baltic states for NATO deterrence, enhanced vigilance and large scale training purposes without restrictions," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the allies' air-based air defense capabilities would be deployed in the Baltic states on a rotational basis.

The NATO summit in Vilnius will take place from this Tuesday to Wednesday.