HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed that their disconnection from the Russian and Belarusian energy system as well as the synchronization with the Central European energy system will be carried out already in February 2025, ahead of schedule, Estonian Climate Minister Kristen Michal said on Tuesday.

"Although the Baltic countries don't buy electricity from or sell electricity to Russia, nor do we pay Russia for sharing a grid frequency, we're nonetheless historically physically linked to the aggressor state's electricity system, and under the current geopolitical circumstances, the Baltic countries are prepared to work hard together to move toward withdrawing from Russia's electricity system and joining the Continental European grid faster than initially planned," the minister told Estonian broadcaster ERR, adding that the steps would take place in February 2025 instead of late 2025.

The Baltic states' ministers of energy and climate made the relevant decision during their recent meeting in Riga, the broadcaster reported.

In 2018, the Baltic nations, Warsaw and the European Commission signed a political roadmap on the synchronization of the Baltics' electricity networks with the Continental European Network via Poland. The three countries are set to completely disconnect from the Soviet-era BRELL circuit with Russia and Belarus, which would allow them to achieve "complete independence from Russia." The total cost of the project is estimated at 1.6 billion Euros ($1.8 billion).