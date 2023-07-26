Open Menu

Baltics Agree On Disconnection From Russia's Energy System Ahead Of Schedule - Tallinn

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Baltics Agree on Disconnection From Russia's Energy System Ahead of Schedule - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed that their disconnection from the Russian and Belarusian energy system as well as the synchronization with the Central European energy system will be carried out already in February 2025, ahead of schedule, Estonian Climate Minister Kristen Michal said on Tuesday.

"Although the Baltic countries don't buy electricity from or sell electricity to Russia, nor do we pay Russia for sharing a grid frequency, we're nonetheless historically physically linked to the aggressor state's electricity system, and under the current geopolitical circumstances, the Baltic countries are prepared to work hard together to move toward withdrawing from Russia's electricity system and joining the Continental European grid faster than initially planned," the minister told Estonian broadcaster ERR, adding that the steps would take place in February 2025 instead of late 2025.

The Baltic states' ministers of energy and climate made the relevant decision during their recent meeting in Riga, the broadcaster reported.

In 2018, the Baltic nations, Warsaw and the European Commission signed a political roadmap on the synchronization of the Baltics' electricity networks with the Continental European Network via Poland. The three countries are set to completely disconnect from the Soviet-era BRELL circuit with Russia and Belarus, which would allow them to achieve "complete independence from Russia." The total cost of the project is estimated at 1.6 billion Euros ($1.8 billion).

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Riga Warsaw Buy Independence Estonia Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia February 2018 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

8 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

23 minutes ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

32 minutes ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

32 minutes ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

32 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

38 minutes ago
Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

38 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

38 minutes ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

48 minutes ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

48 minutes ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law i ..

Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law in Free Zones

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World