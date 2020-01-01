UrduPoint.com
Baltic's New Air Surveillance Defense System BALTNET To Start Operating On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Baltic's New Air Surveillance Defense System BALTNET to Start Operating on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The air monitoring system of the Baltic countries - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia - BALTNET, which is incorporated into NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, will become operational on Wednesday, based in Tallinn, Lielvarde, and Karmelava, instead of one joint unit.

The new system will include three separate Control and Reporting Centers, radars, radio equipment and communication lines in each of the Baltic states. All three centers will conduct aerial surveillance in and around the respective territories, exchange data and monitor the planes of the NATO mission to protect airspace on a rotational basis.

The joint project was launched in 1998 for the exchange of surveillance data between the member states.

