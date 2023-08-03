Open Menu

Baltics Pledge To Uncouple From Russian Power Grid By Early 2025 - Estonia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Baltics Pledge to Uncouple From Russian Power Grid by Early 2025 - Estonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have pushed forward by a year the deadline for unbinding their power grids from Russia and Belarus, which is now scheduled to happen by early 2025, the Estonian prime minister said Thursday.

"Over the past few months, we have been looking for ways to bring forward the synchronisation to the continental European network. The system managers carried out a series of additional analyses, which gave us confidence that we will reach the necessary technical capability in early 2025," Kaja Kallas said said in a statement published by her office.

She promised that the three Baltic countries would leave the Russian network and connect to that currently in use by the European Union "as soon as the technical capacity is in place.

" Kallas argued that the conflict in Ukraine made Russia an "unpredictable country" and that the Baltics' dependence on its energy supply was "a risk for Estonian consumers."

The Baltic trio have been looking to leave the Russian electric grid for that of the EU since 2019, when they struck an agreement with the European Commission. The deadline was set for the end of 2025 but the three agreed to speed up the uncoupling after February 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Estonia Belarus Lithuania Latvia February 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

18 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World