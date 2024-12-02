Baltics sanction Georgian officials over protests crackdown

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia said on Monday they would bar Georgian officials from entry over the country's crackdown on mass protests against shelving European Union membership talks

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in four straight nights of protests in Georgian cities, with the police using tear gas and water cannon to disperse some rallies.

Lithuania and Estonia posted a list of 11 sanctioned officials on X, with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis saying they were "denied entry into Lithuania due to their responsibility for human rights abuses".

The list included Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Georgian tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, widely regarded as the country's most powerful person though without any official government position.

"Ivanishvili is considered to be the formulator of the Georgian government's policy, and is therefore responsible for the repression of pro-Western individuals in the country," the Estonian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Georgia's interior ministry has said about 150 demonstrators have been arrested in the latest protest wave, while the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association put the number at 200.

"Suppression of those protests, hundreds of people arrested, beaten up... cannot stay without consequence," Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze told Latvia's public broadcaster.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October 26 parliamentary election that the pro-European opposition said was fraudulent.

"We fully support European aspirations of Georgian people," Lithuania's deputy foreign minister Egidijus Meilunas told reporters on Monday.