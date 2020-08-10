UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baltimore Gas Blast Kills Woman, Four Injured - Fire Department

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Baltimore Gas Blast Kills Woman, Four Injured - Fire Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A woman was killed and four other people seriously injured in a gas blast in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) announced on Monday.

"On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more," the tweet said.

Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford told a press conference that four others were seriously injured and have been brought to the hospital.

Ford said the cause of the explosion is unknown and an investigation is underway.

At around 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT) Baltimore Local 734 firefighters union in a tweet said several houses had exploded and five people were trapped including children.

Television coverage on local WBFF television showed a number of terraced homes or row houses in a working class district totally destroyed with ruins everywhere. 

Related Topics

Injured Fire Baltimore Women Gas TV Ford P

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

27 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

42 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

White House Has All Tools, Bipartisan Support to A ..

33 seconds ago

Lebanese Government Resigns - Healthcare Minister ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.