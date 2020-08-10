Baltimore Gas Blast Kills Woman, Four Injured - Fire Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A woman was killed and four other people seriously injured in a gas blast in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) announced on Monday.

"On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more," the tweet said.

Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford told a press conference that four others were seriously injured and have been brought to the hospital.

Ford said the cause of the explosion is unknown and an investigation is underway.

At around 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT) Baltimore Local 734 firefighters union in a tweet said several houses had exploded and five people were trapped including children.

Television coverage on local WBFF television showed a number of terraced homes or row houses in a working class district totally destroyed with ruins everywhere.