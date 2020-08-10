Baltimore Gas Blast Kills Woman, Two Seriously Injured - Fire Department

A woman was killed and two other people seriously injured in a gas blast in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A woman was killed and two other people seriously injured in a gas blast in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) announced on Monday.

"On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes.

2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more," the tweet said.

The Baltimore Local 734 firefighters union in a tweet said several houses had exploded and five people were trapped including children.

Television coverage on local WBFF television showed a number of terraced homes or row houses in a working class district totally destroyed with ruins everywhere.