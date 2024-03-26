Open Menu

Baltimore Residents Shocked By Bridge Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Baltimore residents shocked by bridge collapse

At the gas station convenience store where she works in the Baltimore area, Patricia Sisk regularly encounters harried commuters and stressed-out parents in the early morning hours

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) At the gas station convenience store where she works in the Baltimore area, Patricia Sisk regularly encounters harried commuters and stressed-out parents in the early morning hours.

But on Tuesday, after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge about a mile and a half (2.5 kilometers) away, the 82-year-old Sisk instead greeted a steady stream of police officers, emergency personnel and shocked residents.

"It's scary," Sisk, sporting her uniform cap, told AFP as sirens rang out.

"I've seen all this police force and they told me what happened. (...) I feel for the people."

Sisk said several customers "thought it was an explosion. It was just horrible. They were scared."

Rescue teams and police were deployed en masse to the scene in the East Coast port city north of the US capital, blocking roads leading to the bridge, which crumbled into the water after being struck by a container ship.

Authorities said they were looking for six people believed to be missing in the water.

Sisk said she hadn't had the same "creepy feeling" since the September 11, 2001 attacks, which left nearly 3,000 people dead.

"You know, when the towers.... and then you wonder," she said in a calm but worried tone.

- 'Panicking and crying' -

Sisk spent the morning talking about the accident with customers at her cash register. Many were regulars who couldn't get where they needed to go, instead sharing with her videos of the bridge collapse posted on social media.

One of those regulars, 41-year-old Jennifer Woolf, told the harrowing tale of her son's brush with catastrophe.

After a late-night quarrel with his girlfriend, the 20-year-old hit the road. He crossed the bridge once, and then turned out to reconcile with his partner.

"He went back over the bridge a second time and as soon as he got over, (after) three minutes exactly, the bridge collapsed," Woolf explained as she got her morning coffee.

"He came home panicking and crying, like shaking, and I started crying," added the entrepreneur.

"He's still awake. He hasn't gone to sleep either... watching the news, he keeps texting me nonstop," Woolf said, adding that she was praying "for all the families that are going through the tragedy of looking for their loved ones."

- 'Never seen that' -

With his breakfast, soda and cookies in hand, Baltimore resident Paul Kratsas said he had long feared that an incident like Tuesday's bridge collapse could happen.

"Yesterday, actually, I was going to use it," the 59-year-old Kratsas said of the bridge. "When I go over it, sometimes I'm like, 'Man, I hope I hope this thing don't fall.'"

"These ships go in and out all the time," added the man, who came to check out the scene with his wife. "And they usually bring them in with big tugboats."

"Yeah, never seen that happen before," Kratsas said.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Water Social Media Road Wife Man Same Baltimore September Gas All

Recent Stories

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat fam ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

10 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

4 minutes ago
 Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held o ..

Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March

4 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

4 minutes ago
 Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says ..

Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm

4 minutes ago
 Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banne ..

Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banned contender

4 minutes ago
President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to p ..

President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary e ..

7 minutes ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Naw ..

Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4 ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4th cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago
 ECP issues revised list for upcoming Senate electi ..

ECP issues revised list for upcoming Senate elections

2 minutes ago
 Registration forms of Private Candidates to be acc ..

Registration forms of Private Candidates to be accepted from March 28: BIEK

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World