Baltnews Head Says Riga 'Destroyed' Remaining Trust in Int'l Media Freedom Rankings

The head of Baltnews, the Latvian news outlet that writes in Russian, said on Thursday that the Latvian Foreign Ministry "destroyed" the trust in international media freedom ratings after it appealed to the Baltic country's position in the Reporters Without Borders rankings when responding to Moscow's call to condemn Riga for oppressing Russian-speaking journalists

Several Latvian Russian-speaking journalists, who wrote articles for Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia outlets, have been accused of violating EU sanctions. Their apartments were searched and they are under own recognizance not to leave the country. On Wednesday, the lower house of the Russian parliament urged European lawmakers to condemn such treatment of Russian-speaking reporters in Latvia, and the Baltic country's foreign ministry responded by saying that Moscow's claims were unfounded and pointed to Latvia's high position (22 out of 180 countries) in the 2020 media freedom ranking of the Reporters Without Borders organization.

"Today [Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars] Rinkevics destroyed the last remnants of the credit of confidence in international ratings of freedom of speech and freedom of media, which have turned into a propaganda tool a long time ago.

The minister tries to deny the political nature of the criminal prosecution of the authors of Baltnews and Sputnik, tries to deny censorship in Latvia, absurdly referring to the high position of the Baltic country in the rankings of Reporters Without Borders," Baltnews Head Andrei Starikov told Sputnik.

Strarikov also recalled that the Latvian version of Baltnews was blocked in 2019 under pressure from Rinkevics, and the broadcast of the Russian RTR tv channel has also been suspended in the past.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned Latvia's crackdown on Russian-speaking journalists, noting that the EU sanctions cited by Latvia concern only the general director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, Dmitry Kiselev, and cannot apply to all entities that work with the agency, especially those who work as freelance journalists.

