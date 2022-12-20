UrduPoint.com

Ban On Broadcasters In Moldova Not Restricting Use Of Russian Language - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Ban on Broadcasters in Moldova Not Restricting Use of Russian Language - Official

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Moldova's ban of six tv broadcasters aims to fight propaganda and has nothing to do with the rights of linguistic minorities, the head of the Audiovisual Council Liliana Vitu has argued after Russia accused the country of trampling on people's basic rights.

"The suspension of the broadcasting licenses of six TV channels during a state of emergency is based on several cumulative factors that relate both to the compliance with the Code of Audiovisual Media Services and to the sphere of national security... Among these TV channels there are such that broadcast programs in Romanian. Thus, this is not a fight against the Russian language in any way," Vitu said on Monday.

She noted that the channels had been penalized multiple times over the year for the alleged absence of reliable information in the coverage of national events, as well as for "propaganda of war and aggression against Ukraine.

" In particular, the channels have been accused of broadcasting Russian news releases. She said NTV Moldova had received 22 warnings of fines, Primul in Moldova ” 17, RTR Moldova ” 14, Orhei TV and TV6 ” 13 each and Accent TV ” five.

Moldovan Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco said on December 9 that the government had proposed a "Magnitsky-Moldova" draft law, which provides for sanctions against individuals and legal entities, including media. It will allow the Audiovisual Council to revoke licenses of companies owned by, associated with or endorsing persons on the blacklist.

