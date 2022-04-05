UrduPoint.com

Ban On Canonical Orthodox Church In Ukraine Will Cause New Great Persecution - ROCOR

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Ban on Canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine Will Cause New Great Persecution - ROCOR

If Ukrainian authorities go through with a ban on the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, it will become a "very dangerous moment" and bring on a new great persecution of Christians, as it was in the first centuries of the Common Era, Vice President of the Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) If Ukrainian authorities go through with a ban on the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, it will become a "very dangerous moment" and bring on a new great persecution of Christians, as it was in the first centuries of the Common Era, Vice President of the Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik.

Last week, a bill banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on the territory of Ukraine, and seizing the church's real estate and other property, was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament.

"If the Ukrainian government goes through with this law, then this will be the beginning of new persecution of the church, which will be very similar to the persecution in the first centuries of Christianity," Metropolitan Mark said. "This is a very dangerous moment, and I am afraid that we will be witnesses of a new great persecution for faith."

According to the draft bill, the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers should "take necessary measures to seize real estate, goods and assets that are owned, leased or are on other grounds at the disposal of organizations (associations), whose activities are prohibited under this law.

"

Metropolitan pointed out that the bill is aimed at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the only canonical Orthodox church in the country which is absolutely independent and has full autonomy within the Moscow Patriarchate.

"We see attempts to kill, to abolish the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, to eliminate it entirely and leave all Ukraine to people who are not in the Orthodox Church," Mark noted.

He warned that passing such laws would deal a "great blow to church life" in the country.

In late 2018, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople initiated the creation of the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The new church was granted autocephaly, the status of an autonomous Christian church. The Russian Orthodox Church, which like many other churches consider the new formation to be non-canonical, severed relations with the Constantinople Patriarchate and other spiritual leaders who recognized the split.

On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Russian-speaking republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Germany Split Berlin Luhansk Donetsk February 2018 Church Christian All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya ..

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Patriarch Kirill-Pope Meeting May Not Solve Ukrain ..

Patriarch Kirill-Pope Meeting May Not Solve Ukraine Crisis But Will Show Good Wi ..

21 seconds ago
 Germany to boost wind power generation by simplify ..

Germany to boost wind power generation by simplifying approval procedure

24 seconds ago
 Poland Ready to Be Guarantor of Ukraine's Security ..

Poland Ready to Be Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - Deputy Foreign Minister

29 seconds ago
 Russian Army Hit Training Center for Ukrainian Mil ..

Russian Army Hit Training Center for Ukrainian Military Used to House Mercenarie ..

9 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public ..

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public interest  

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.