Ban On Cheap Gasoline Import To Russia Proposed As Anti-Crisis Measure For 6 Months- Novak

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The ban on the import of cheap gasoline to Russia is proposed as a forced anti-crisis measure for the period of six months, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"This is an anti-crisis measure, it is proposed for six months. And this is a necessary measure, since it is, indeed, not entirely market-based, but many countries are currently resorting to such a measure," Novak said in a televised interview.

The minister added that Russia based its oil market policy on the idea that there should be a balance in oil prices for producers and consumers.

"In our policy, when we operate in the framework of relations with other countries on various deals, we believe that we should not inflate prices, we need to keep them in such a way that oil continues to be consumed globally and that the consumer continues to be interested [in purchases]," Novak noted.

"But at the same time, these prices should not be low so that future shortages are prevented. Damping prices to a very low level is dangerous as investments might leave the industry in the future," he added.

