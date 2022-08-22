UrduPoint.com

Ban On Fossil Fuels Advertising Comes Into Effect In France

Ban on Fossil Fuels Advertising Comes Into Effect in France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) A ban on the advertising of fossil fuels other than natural gas went into effect in France on Monday, according to a decree of the French government.

The decree was issued under the climate and resilience law, approved by the French parliament in July 2021. The law stipulates a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, stricter standards on reducing energy consumption, the promotion of more sustainable energy usage, the creation of low emission zones in large urban areas, and the fossil fuels advertising ban in public places.

"Advertising related to the commercialization or promotion of fossil fuels is banned starting Monday," French broadcaster BFMTV cited the text of the decree as saying.

The ban applies to all petroleum products and energy sources produced in the process of combustion of coal and other hydrocarbons.

The ban will be applied to the advertising of natural gas starting June 30, 2023. According to the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, this exemption was made to comply with European legislation, which stipulates that the regulated tariff for the sale of gas will expire on June 30, 2023.

