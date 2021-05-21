UrduPoint.com
Ban On Hiring Local Citizens By Embassies Does Not Contradict Vienna Convention - Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:44 PM

The ban on hiring local citizens by the US and Czech embassies in Russia does not contradict the Vienna Convention, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The ban on hiring local citizens by the US and Czech embassies in Russia does not contradict the Vienna Convention, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Voices are being heard about the alleged contradiction of these measures with the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Such allegations do not correspond to reality. ... The decisions of the Russian side are not discriminatory, since in accordance with paragraph 2a) of Article 47 of the aforementioned Vienna Convention it is not considered that there is any discrimination, 'Where the receiving State applies any of the provisions of the present Convention restrictively because of a restrictive application of that provision to its mission in the sending State,'" Zakharova said in a commentary.

She recalled that these bans and restrictions "were introduced as a response to the unfriendly actions of foreign states against Russia, which resulted in an unreasonable, large-scale reduction of the personnel of Russian diplomatic missions."

Zakharova also stressed that Russia "was never the first to initiate unfriendly steps towards other states, such as the expulsion of embassy staff under absurd and unfounded pretexts."

"The initiators of this venture would have to understand the consequences," she added.

